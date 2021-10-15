Sunny and cool Friday; warming for the weekend

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon the sun will be shining yet temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below average today.

A FREEZE WATCH is in place for tonight.

In light blue, a freeze watch is in place for tonight through Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop between 25-32 degrees. #COwx pic.twitter.com/J9U3aBcNs1 — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) October 15, 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 53; Low: 31. A sunny and chilly Friday ahead.

PUEBLO: High: 59; Low: 27. A cool yet sunny day with a hard freeze tonight.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 33. A sunny and cool day ahead and getting close to freezing tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 46; Low: 27. A chilly day is expected so bundle up!

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Upper 40s today with sunshine and another hard freeze tonight.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Mid to upper 50s today with sunshine then a hard freeze tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Mid 50s today with sunshine, then freezing temperatures tonight.

MOUNTAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. Sunshine and light winds today but feeling chilly. Very cold again tonight.

Extended Outlook:

This weekend temperatures will be warming by about 10 degrees each day. On Sunday we will be back to the 70s in the plains. Then the next cold front arrives Monday evening bringing wind to the plains and some mountain rain/snow showers. Temperatures drop back to the 50s and 60s by Tuesday.

