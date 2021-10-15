Suspects detained by Manitou Springs Police following armed robbery

MANITOU SPRINGS — On Thursday night, a shelter-in-place was ordered at the Park Row Lodge hotel in Manitou Springs following an armed robbery. Evacuations were also ordered for people inside the hotel.

When police arrived on the scene, they encountered one suspect and detained him immediately. The second suspect was located inside the Park Row Lodge, where he was inside with two other individuals.

A collection of law enforcement agencies, including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, their SWAT team, and the Manitou Springs Police Department arrived and made contact with the second suspect.

All three left the room without injury.

The two suspects in the robbery are detained awaiting charges. The other two in the room at the time are being investigated to determine if they were involved.

