5 things you need to know - Friday, November 5

Pueblo School District 60 hosts vaccine clinics at elementary schools

Today kids ages 5 to 11 can receive Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine in southern Colorado. Mobile vaccine clinics will be at 7 Pueblo School District 60 elementary schools. Parents will not need to register ahead of time, but will need to provide proof of consent for the vaccine.

Mobile clinic offers COVID treatment

As cases of Covid continue to surge in El Paso County, state health officials have sent help in the form of a monoclonal antibody treatment bus. Parked at the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs, doctors say 3 out of 4 people who test positive for Covid are likely candidates for the therapy.

70% of the time the treatment will keep Covid patients out of the hospital, which is key right now as hospital capacities are high.

OSHA to require COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing for workers at large companies beginning Jan. 4

The White House announced that companies with 100 or more employees have until January 4 to ensure every worker is fully vaccinated, or tested once a week. That covers 84 million workers.

The announcement also called for employers to provide paid time off to receive vaccinations, and ensure unvaccinated workers wear face masks in the work place by December 5.

House slated to vote on infrastructure, social spending bills vital to Biden's domestic agenda

Today, lawmakers are expected to vote on a social safety net proposal and an infrastructure bill. The fate of both bills depends on nearly every Democrat voting for it in the house, and no defections in the senate.

If the house votes in favor of the infrastructure bill, It will go to President Biden's desk. Passage of the larger proposal would send it to the senate.

Fantastic Friday forecast - even warmer Saturday and Sunday!

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The forecast today looks AMAZING with highs in the 70s across the plains and beautiful sunny skies!

The winds will be light today, so fire danger will remain low, despite how much drought has spread throughout the state.

