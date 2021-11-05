Fantastic Friday forecast - even warmer Saturday and Sunday!

Today’s Forecast:

The forecast today looks AMAZING with highs in the 70s across the plains and beautiful sunny skies!

The winds will be light today, so fire danger will remain low, despite how much drought has spread throughout the state.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 71 Low: 38. Mostly sunny today with comfortable daytime temperatures, light winds, and dry skies through the afternoon.

PUEBLO: High: 75; Low: 32. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

CANON CITY: High: 73; Low: 43. Sunny and warm today with light winds and dry skies.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 64; Low: 34. Mostly sunny and comfortable in the afternoon with dry daytime conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny and mild today with dry skies and light winds through the afternoon.

PLAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunny and warm across the plains today with light winds and dry skies.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Breezy at times with sunny skies and dry afternoon conditions.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny skies with comfortable daytime temperatures and light winds.

Extended Outlook:

This will be a gorgeous forecast through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday! Sunny skies and light winds follow our two day warm up, so at least fire danger is on the low end.

We'll see a series of cold and windy fronts next week, so expect cooling weather from Monday to Tuesday with light snow over the Continental Divide Monday. We could see heavier snow over the mountains next Wednesday with even colder temperatures by next Thursday.

