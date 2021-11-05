Mobile clinic offers COVID treatment

COLORADO SPRINGS — High-risk patients who've tested positive for COVID-19 can now receive a new treatment for the virus at the Citadel Mall. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment deployed a mobile clinic to administer monoclonal antibody treatments to El Paso County Residents earlier this week. The mission of this program is to prevent patients from needing to be hospitalized by boosting their immune systems with the treatment.

Lisa Powell, the Emergency Response Manager for El Paso County Public Health said that virus activity is extremely high in our community. Roughly 1,000 COVID tests per day are currently being administered at the drive-up testing site at the mall.

"We do have (the mobile clinic) in our community right now because we do have higher rates of positivity in El Paso County," she said.

Powell explained that the treatment involves giving patients doses of lab-generate antibodies to help the immune system defend against the worst symptoms of COVID. The treatment can be administered through an IV, which takes about 1 hour, or through a series of four injections.

"You'll need be to within 10 days of when your symptoms started in order for this to be most efficient," Powell said.

Appointments and a doctor's referral are required to receive the antibody treatment. The mobile clinic was initially scheduled to be in Colorado Springs for the first week of November. That stay has been extended through Saturday, November 13.

UCHealth Memorial Central also offers monoclonal antibody treatments to COVID patients. The hospital recently expanded its program to be able to provide treatment for up to 24 patients per day, seven days a week.