5 things you need to know - Friday, March 4

_____

Austin Bluffs parkway reopen after fatal motorcycle crash

Friday Rush hour got off to a slow start this morning, after Austin Bluffs Parkway was closed in both directions for several hours due to a fatal motorcycle crash.

Police reopened the road before 7 A.M., and they believe excessive speeding played a role in the crash.

_____

Fact check: Superintendent's separation from District 11 costs taxpayers more than $300k

It will cost taxpayers in Colorado Springs $300,000 to payout the District 11 Superintendent.

As part of the agreement, they will pay Dr. Michael Thomas 14 months of his $260,000 salary. That comes out to $304,000

That amount does not include health benefits.

_____

Fighting continues in Ukraine, Russian shelling hits nuclear power plant

Violent attacks continue in Ukraine, including the shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, located in Ukraine, overnight.

A fire started from the shelling, but no essential equipment was damaged and the fire is now out.

President Biden has also put more sanctions in place targeting the wealthiest Russians.

_____

Paralympics begin today with 10 Coloradan athletes

The 2022 Paralympics begin today, and 10 of the competitors live in Colorado, including Tyler "T-c" Carter.

He's lives here in Colorado Springs and is competing in alpine skiing.

He was also selected by his teammates to be a Team USA flag-bearer in the opening ceremonies.

You can watch the action on the family of NBC sports networks, and on the peacock network.

Best of luck to our athletes and those from Olympic City U.S.A.

_____

High fire danger and more record heat Friday

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the I-25 corridor and plains from 11 am to 8 pm.

A cold front arrives Saturday to the plains while snow is ongoing in the mountains. Spotty rain showers transition to snow overnight. Snow showers will be possible across the region on Sunday. By Monday the snow moves back west into the mountains and tapers off during the day.

_____

