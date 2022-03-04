Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Austin Bluffs parkway reopen after fatal motorcycle crash

Austin Bluffs Fatal
KOAA
Austin Bluffs Fatal
Posted at 5:33 AM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 08:51:56-05

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal motorcycle crash around 2 A.M. this morning closed down Austin Bluffs Parkway going both ways.

As of 6:45 A.M., police have reopened Austin Bluffs Parkway going both ways.

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police say they suspect "excessive speeding" was a factor, and the CSPD Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

Expect delays through the morning commute as police work to get more information on the crash.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation