Austin Bluffs parkway reopen after fatal motorcycle crash

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal motorcycle crash around 2 A.M. this morning closed down Austin Bluffs Parkway going both ways.

As of 6:45 A.M., police have reopened Austin Bluffs Parkway going both ways.

Westbound Austin Bluffs has now reopened. @KOAA — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) March 4, 2022

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Police say they suspect "excessive speeding" was a factor, and the CSPD Major Crash Team has taken over the investigation.

Expect delays through the morning commute as police work to get more information on the crash.

