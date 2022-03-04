High fire danger and more record heat Friday

Today’s Forecast:

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the I-25 corridor and plains from 11 am to 8 pm.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 31. RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 33. RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. Another very warm day with a breeze.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 26. Breezy and mild on Friday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 69; Low: 28. RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 67/70; Low: 30s. RED FLAG WARNING Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. A breezy and mild day on Friday. Snow moves in west of the Continental Divide by mid-day. By evening, snow showers move into the San Luis Valley and Sangre De Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front arrives Saturday to the plains while snow is ongoing in the mountains. Spotty rain showers transition to snow overnight. Snow showers will be possible across the region on Sunday. By Monday the snow moves back west into the mountains and tapers off during the day.

