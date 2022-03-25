5 things you need to know - Friday, March 25

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, March 25.

Biden says NATO has 'never been more united than it is today'

President Joe Biden rounds out his European trip with a visit to Poland. He's met with allies on the war in Ukraine on this trip, and refugees are the focus on the last stop.

Today the president will first meet the European Commission President in Brussels to show support for our allies, and after he will go to Poland to talk with their President about the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

First Lady Jill Biden visits Denver

The First Lady will be in Denver today. Jill Biden will attend a Democratic National Committee Finance event tonight.

Tomorrow, she'll make the opening remarks at the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit.

She's also expected to speak at the Latin American Educational Foundation Gala.

Stadium where Denver Broncos play catches fire

The cause of the fire at Empower Field in Denver is under investigation this morning.

It started yesterday afternoon, and several seats caught fire. Empower Field officials say the fire started in an area that was under construction.

No one was hurt in the fire. Denver Fire Department says the suite area and the third level seating area was burned.

Here's where to find the cheapest gas across southern Colorado

The national average of gas is $4.24, and it's sitting at $3.98 in Colorado.

For the first time in a while, the average price of gas is cheaper in Pueblo than El Paso County, at $3.92. In El Paso County, the average price is $3.93.

Temperatures in the 60s to wrap up the week

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A weak cold front is moving through the plains this morning. This will cool us down a few degrees from Thursday but still remain 5-10 degrees above average. The mountain valleys will be sheltered from the front and will continue to feel very warm today, with similar temperatures as the plains.

