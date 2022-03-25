Temperatures in the 60s to wrap up the week

Today’s Forecast:

A weak cold front is moving through the plains this morning. This will cool us down a few degrees from Thursday but still remain 5-10 degrees above average. The mountain valleys will be sheltered from the front and will continue to feel very warm today, with similar temperatures as the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 36. A breezy and sunny day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 67; Low: 34. A mild day with a light breeze and sunshine.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 43. Warm today with sunshine and light winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 34. A comfortable day with plenty of sunshine.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s today with a breeze and sunshine.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low to mid-60s with a breeze today.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mid-60s with sunshine today.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Upper 50s to mid-60s with plenty of sunshine and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure strengthens overhead over the weekend with record or near-record highs expected. Temperatures will rise to the 60s, 70s, and 80s over the weekend into Monday of next week. Then a cold front with rain and snow showers arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

