5 things you need to know - Friday, December 31

Firefighters work to bring fires under control after hundreds of homes were burned

Officials fear that hundreds of homes will be found destroyed after the smoke clears from one of the most destructive fires in Colorado history. The fire started in the early afternoon, and by 5 P.M. had spread to 1,600 acres.

Officials in Boulder County ordered evacuations for thousands of people as the fire threatened lives, homes, and businesses. Firefighters are working today to bring the fire under control.

Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy: Colorado mom charged in daughter's death through rare form of medical child abuse

The mother of a 7 year old child was charged with her death in what officials believe is a case of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy.

Doctors saw the child, Olivia Gant, for over 1,000 hospital visits and hospitalizations. The family attorney, Hollynd Hoskins also says doctors performed "over 25 unnecessary surgical procedures."

Colorado governor reduces trucker's sentence to 10 years

Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday that he is commuting the sentence of the Rogel Augilera-Mederos, the semi-truck driver convicted of killing four in the explosive crash on I-70, from 110 years to 10 years.

In total, 4 were killed in the crash, 2 more injured, and over 25 vehicles were damaged or caught fire in the wake of the crash. Investigators estimate he was going at least 85 MPH before the crash occurred

A successful year of public land acquisition in Colorado Springs

Brit Haley, the Program Manager for Colorado Springs Trails, Open Space and Parks, hailed 2021 as an "outstanding year for open space purchases. Over the course of the past year the city has acquired over 3,000 acres of open space through purchase or annexation.

Dangerous wind chills and blowing snow overnight through New Year's Day

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Southern Colorado will finally get our first chance for widespread snow tonight through Saturday!

There isn't a huge amount in the forecast over places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but anywhere we can get at least 1 inch of snow will be incredibly helpful.

We'll be windy and dry today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range along and east of I-25. Stronger gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range will blow across the mountains and valleys west of the interstate.

A powerful cold front will move out of the mountains late today with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits through Saturday morning. Wind chills are likely to be in the single digits and negatives through much of Saturday.

