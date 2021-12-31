Dangerous wind chills and blowing snow overnight through New Year's Day

Today’s Forecast:

Southern Colorado will finally get our first chance for widespread snow tonight through Saturday!

There isn't a huge amount in the forecast over places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but anywhere we can get at least 1 inch of snow will be incredibly helpful.

We'll be windy and dry today with gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range along and east of I-25. Stronger gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range will blow across the mountains and valleys west of the interstate.

A powerful cold front will move out of the mountains late today with temperatures dropping into the teens and single digits through Saturday morning. Wind chills are likely to be in the single digits and negatives through much of Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 49; Low: 10. Mostly cloudy and dry today across Colorado Springs with gusty daytime winds and elevated fire danger. A cold front hits the city tonight with temperatures dropping into the low teens overnight and wind chills down to -5° through Saturday morning. Snow will start falling after midnight and continue through Saturday morning. Snow totals look on the light side across the city with a broad 0.5 to 3 inches across Colorado Springs and the surrounding neighborhoods.

PUEBLO: High: 58; Low: 11. Mostly cloudy and gusty wind dry skies through the afternoon and evening. Daytime wind gusts will be in the 30 mph range with elevated fire danger through the afternoon. Snow won't start falling till after midnight and will continue through Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the low teens tonight with wind chills likely just below zero.

CANON CITY: High: 52; Low: 16. Cloudy and windy today with dry skies and high fire danger through the afternoon. Daytime wind gusts could be in the 30 mph range. Snow will start falling after midnight and continue through Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the teens overnight with wind chills in the single digits.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 39; Low: 3. Cloudy, windy, and cold today with daytime gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow could start falling after 10 pm, but most of the accumulation will be after midnight through Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the single digits tonight with wind chills down to -10 degrees.

TRI-LAKES: High: 40s; Low: >10. Cloudy, cold, and windy today with snow arriving late tonight through Saturday. Snow accumulations will be on the low end for what we normally see around Monument, but strong winds and icy roads tonight could make travel very dangerous. Temperatures will fall to the single digits with wind chills below -10 degrees.

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 0-10. Windy, dry, and mild across the plains today with elevated fire danger through the afternoon. Gusts will be in the 20 to 30 mph range east of I-25. Snow will start to fall this evening through Saturday morning. Strong winds and light snow accumulation will make overnight travel dangerous and slow through Saturday morning.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Strong winds and high fire danger today with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Snow could start to fall early this evening and will continue off and on overnight through Saturday.

MOUNTAINS: High: 20s; Low: 0-10. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories are in effect over most of the mountains today and tonight. The heaviest snow will fall over the Continental Divide and the Front Range west of Denver and Fort Collins. This will be welcome news for fire fighting efforts in Boulder. Travel west into the mountains today and tonight will be very dangerous with heavy snow and blowing winds making roads slick to impassable. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight with wind chills widespread in the negatives.

Extended Outlook:

Once the snow stops falling Saturday afternoon, the main story will turn to dangerously cold temperatures. Lows Saturday night through Sunday morning will drop into the low single digits and negatives with wind chills widespread in the negatives.

We'll be breezy and dry on Sunday with daytime temperatures warming into the 30s and 40s.

Next week will start warm and breezy with a cold and windy forecast hitting Wednesday night through Thursday.

