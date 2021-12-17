5 things you need to know - Friday, December 17

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, December 17.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Woodland Park closes school due to "Tik Tok" threat

Classes are canceled this morning for students in the Woodland Park School District.

The superintendent of the district sent a message to parents last night saying classes are canceled out of an abundance of caution following the spread of a Tik Tok challenge that encourages students to make false bomb threats and school shooting phone calls.

The district superintendent, Dr. Mathew Neal, last night acknowledged there was no credible threat, but still decided to cancel classes.

_____

Some schools remain closed because of power outages

Four District 11 schools that were closed yesterday because of power outages are back open this morning.

They're Buena Vista, Steel, Audubon, and Howbert elementary schools.

But school is still closed for some schools because of ongoing power issues.

Those schools include:

Monroe Elementary

Taylor Elementary

Jackson Elementary

North Middle School

Tesla Equal Opportunity School

In Manitou Springs there will be no in-person learning because of ongoing issues with their phone system.

_____

Insurance issues are coming into focus as wind storm recovery continues

Property owners and insurance companies are facing headaches in the coming weeks and months as they determine who will pay for what damage. Insurance adjusters and agency teams are on the ground making estimates right now, and they expect to have a better picture of the overall damage estimates in the coming few weeks.

_____

Widefield School District 3 ends mask mandate tomorrow

Starting tomorrow, Widefield School District 3 will no longer require students and staff to wear masks.

They decided to update their policy after the El Paso County Public Health Department put out new guidance for schools. The guidance no longer requires students to quarantine even if they've been in close contact with someone whose tested positive for Covid-19.

All students will still have to mask up on the bus because of a federal mandate.

_____

A cool and sunny Friday with an evening cold front

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Today will be sunny and cool across southern Colorado. A cold front will move through this evening which will bring a chilly northerly breeze and a cold day Saturday.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter