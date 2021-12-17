A cool and sunny Friday with an evening cold front

Today’s Forecast:

Today will be sunny and cool across southern Colorado. A cold front will move through this evening which will bring a chilly northerly breeze and a cold day Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 41; Low: 12. Today will be sunny and chilly. This evening a light northerly breeze will move through.

PUEBLO: High: 48; Low: 15. A sunny and cool day with light winds.

CANON CITY: High: 44; Low: 17. A light breeze today with mostly sunny conditions.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 31; Low: 8. A cold and breezy day with mostly sunny conditions.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: teens. Upper 30s with a light breeze today.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens. Upper 40s to low 50s with a northerly breeze this evening as a cold front moves through.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 40s; Low: teens. Upper 40s today with a breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s; Low: single digits. Mid-30s with a breeze and mostly dry conditions. Light flurries are possible this morning on mountain tops and mountain passes.

Extended Outlook:

Saturday will be about 5 degrees cooler than today after this evening's front. Then high pressure and warmth returns Sunday with 50s in store from Sunday through next week.

