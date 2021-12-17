Woodland Park closes school due to "Tik Tok" threat

WOODLAND PARK — The Woodland Park School District is canceling classes on Friday due to a "Tik Tok" video that is promoting school violence.

The "TikTok" challenge encouraged students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17, 2021. The "Tik Tok" challenge did not specify the school district or any specific school.

Other school districts in the region have said they're aware of the video and have urged students to not post any type of threat against the school.

Statement from Woodland Park School District Superintendent Dr. Mathew Neal:

"I've received all positive feedback from the community about this decision. We made this decision to close school tomorrow out of an abundance of caution. As I looked at the feedback from law enforcement, staff, and teachers, I wanted everyone to feel safe and comfortable coming to work. At times as the Superintendent I have to give that assurance to them to make sure they are safe. We have used this as a learning tool for parents about how to teach about social media. It opened up an opportunity to chat. I hope parents tell their student's social media can be an informative thing but it also can be a controlling and influencing voice in our student's world and that voice is not always the correct voice. That's why we have trusted relationships with teachers and parents to learn the value of good advice. This is an example of the bad side of social media."

