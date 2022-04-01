5 things you need to know - Friday, April 1

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, April 1.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Russian and Ukrainian leaders may meet again soon in Turkey, foreign minister says

Ukraine and Russia are holding another round peace negotiations today, just hours after Russia's foreign minister met with his Indian counterpart.

Russia says a humanitarian corridor out of the city of Mariupol will reopen today, despite reportedly blocking aid convoys yesterday.

An estimated 100,000 civilians are thought to still be trapped in Mariupol.

_____

Labor Department job report expected to show strong growth

The Labor Department releases its March jobs report this morning, and it's expected to show strong growth despite historic inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Economists predict employers added 478,000 new jobs last month.

_____

House set to vote on marijuana legalization bill Friday

The House of Representatives is set to pass a historic bill today that would legalize marijuana nationwide and allow people get rid of marijuana convictions from their records.

The bill would also establish a federal marijuana tax.

While the bill is expected to pass today, it's not a sure bet in the senate.

_____

Manitou Springs proposes new parking rates

Manitou Springs city leaders are proposing a new progressive parking rate program in an effort to ease congestion and increase parking availability.

If it's approved, it'll apply to 2 downtown areas.

Fees would increase the longer a car is parked.

Some business owners say its only going to cause visitors to spend less time in the city, or not come at all.

The proposal will be voted on next Tuesday.

_____

Gusty winds on Friday in southern Colorado

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A cold front is moving through Colorado this morning, bringing snow to the high country. Here in southeastern Colorado, we will see increasing clouds and wind today. Expect gusty winds across the region.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.