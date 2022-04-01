Gusty winds on Friday in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front is moving through Colorado this morning, bringing snow to the high country. Here in southeastern Colorado, we will see increasing clouds and wind today. Expect gusty winds across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. Partly cloudy with N winds 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph in the morning.

Pueblo forecast: High: 62; Low: 32. Partly cloudy with NNE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 58; Low: 36. Partly cloudy with NW wind 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 43; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with NW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 51; Low: 29. Partly cloudy Friday with NNE wind 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Gusty winds in the morning from the N, gusting 40-45 mph. Partly cloudy conditions and a slight chance of rain showers south of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 51/52; Low: 35/36. Partly cloudy and breezy during the day. Slight chance of showers.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A breezy day with light snow showers possible on mountain tops and mountain passes.

Extended outlook forecast:

Saturday becomes sunny and mild with 60s and 70s. Sunday becomes a bit cooler, still from the 40s-60s regionwide. Sunday also comes with a chance of scattered rain showers in the plains and snow in the mountains through Monday morning.

