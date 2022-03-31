Watch
Russian and Ukrainian leaders may meet again soon in Turkey, foreign minister says

AP
In this photo released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, center, gives a speech to welcome the Russian, left, and Ukrainian delegations ahead of their talks, in Istanbul, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
Posted at 6:48 AM, Mar 31, 2022
Turkish leaders report they are working to bring Ukraine and Russia together again for talks.

On Thursday, Turkey’s Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, said a meeting with the ministers of each country could happen in the coming weeks.

Delegates from Russia and Ukraine met face to face this week in Istanbul for the first time in more than two weeks.

Russia said it would reduce its attacks in some parts of Ukraine, including areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv.

However, Cavusoglu said that has yet to be seen.

U.S. leaders have also expressed skepticism over Russia’s promise to scale back military strikes.

