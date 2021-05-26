5 things you need to know for Wednesday, May 26

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

What you need to know about the 2021 US Air Force Academy graduation

Graduation for the US Air Force Academy Class of 2021 takes place on Wednesday.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, will deliver the commencement. Gen. Milley has served in his current post since 2019 when he was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate.

The graduation events will begin and 9:30 a.m. and conclude around 1:15 p.m. News5 will carry the event on our streaming platform KOAA News5 for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

_____

Who wants to be a millionaire? Colorado offering five $1M drawings for vaccinated adults

Colorado is giving away five $1 million cash prizes to residents who've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Jared Polis announced the Colorado Comeback Cash program during a press conference Tuesday.

Colorado residents 18 and up who’ve received at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible. Residents 12-17 will be eligible for a scholarship prize, which will be launched later this week, Polis said.

The winner of the first drawing will be announced on June 4. Subsequent winners of the drawings will be announced June 11, 18, 25 and July 7.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Cloud cover moved in early today and obscured the supermoon eclipse for some, but hopefully, we caught enough clear skies for one or two people to see the moon disappear for a few minutes!

We'll stay cloudy all day today with highs in the 70s and 80s. It'll be breezy in the afternoon with winds out of the southwest. An isolated storm is possible up around the Palmer divide today, but most of the storms we see in Colorado will be up near sterling in the far northeast plains.

We'll be cloudy, dry, and mild tonight.

_____

Florence Jr/Sr High School moves to remote learning Wed. due to school threats

The Florence Jr/Sr High School will be on remote learning Wednesday and Thursday after multiple threats were made against the school.

According to the Florence Police Department, the Florence School Resource Officer received multiple reports from students Tuesday morning that a juvenile male had allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Florence Jr/Sr. High School.

The information was then relayed to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Canon City Police Department regarding the 17-year-old suspect.

_____

‘Detached townhome’ concept gaining traction in Colorado Springs, other growing markets

With construction costs soaring and demand at an all time high, many people are opting to build what homebuilders are dubbing “detached townhomes.”

The homes, which have been sprouting up in Colorado Springs the past few years, are built similar to townhomes. They’re tall and narrow, taking up a small footprint. The difference is, these homes are detached, offering homeowners more privacy and independence.

It’s a solution being pioneered in other fast-growing, rising-cost-of-living markets.

Find out how much it will cost you to live in one of these homes, versus the average price of a new home in Colorado Springs.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter