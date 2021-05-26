Florence Jr/Sr High School moves to remote learning Wed. due to school threats

FREMONT COUNTY — The Florence Jr/Sr High School will be on remote learning Wednesday and Thursday after multiple threats were made against the school.

According to the Florence Police Department, the Florence School Resource Officer received multiple reports from students Tuesday morning that a juvenile male had allegedly threatened to “shoot up” the Florence Jr/Sr. High School. The information was then relayed to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Canon City Police Department regarding the 17-year-old suspect.

Florence PD said a few hours later, a Fremont County Sheriff’s Deputy located and attempted to contact the suspect in Canon City. The suspect was detained after a brief foot pursuit, and a stolen firearm was located in his possession. The teen was then arrested by Canon City Police for possession of the stolen firearm.

At approximately 4:00 pm, Florence Police received an additional 3rd party threat of a shooting at the school.

After a discussion with Florence Police, school officials decided to move to remote learning for Wednesday and Thursday for the Florence Jr/Sr. High School.

Florence PD said their investigation is ongoing and there is nothing further to report at this time.