What you need to know about the 2021 US Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS — Graduation for the US Air Force Academy Class of 2021 takes place on Wednesday with the Thunderbirds coming to town for practice, a VIP flight, and a demonstration at the end of the commencement ceremony.

The graduation events will begin and 9:30 a.m. and conclude around 1:15 p.m. News5 will carry the event on our streaming platform KOAA News5 for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark A. Milley, will deliver the commencement. Gen. Milley has served in his current post since 2019 when he was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the US Senate. Other VIP attendees are John Roth, Acting Secretary of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Air Force Chief of Staff, General John Raymond, Chief of Space Operations.

For this year's graduation event, cadets are allowed a maximum of eight guests for the ceremony. All guests of a cadet will be assigned seating and be treated as a 'family' per COVID-19 precautions from the Department of Defense.

Tickets provided will include a recommendation on where to park upon arrival and with the assistance of base personnel. Normal security protocols remain in place, including bags checked at the gates.

The US Air Force Thunderbirds will be conducting a performance for this year's event, unlike 2020 where only a flyover was conducted.

Thunderbirds schedule

Monday ~11:30 a.m. - Arrive in Colorado Springs on Monday for a site survey.

Tuesday 10:30 a.m. 0 11:45 a.m. Full practice for graduation demonstration VIP flight with Olympian Bryan Clay

Wednesday ~1:00 p.m. - Flyover and performance at the conclusion of the graduation ceremony.

You are not allowed to stop along the side of any roads to watch the team practice or perform a flyover.

If you are an invited guest of a cadet, CLICK HERE for more information from USAFA on events and restrictions.

