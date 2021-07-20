5 things you need to know for Tuesday, July 20

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Tuesday, July 20.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends 'universal masking' in schools

The American Academy of Pediatrics is now saying that everyone over the age of two should mask up this upcoming school year and recommend anyone eligible to get vaccinated.

The latest public health order here in Colorado says masks are not needed in school settings.

But that's expected to change, as the governor's office says they will continue to align their guidance with the CDC vaccines are currently available for those 12 and up.

_____

No appointments are needed for vaccine clinics in Pueblo

Colorado health officials are encouraging eligible Coloradans to get their vaccine this week with several mobile and pop-up clinics that are taking place, many of them are planned in Pueblo.

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday you can go to Solar Roast Coffee and from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. a clinic will be at the Lucero Library.

On Thursday there is a clinic planned for the Barkman Library from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Remember the vaccines are free. Insurance and an ID card are not required, neither is an appointment.

Find a vaccine site near you:

El Paso County Health

Pueblo County Health

_____

Pueblo Police launch emergency notification system

Pueblo Police have a new system to inform people about emergencies.

The department has launched a program called "Hyper-Reach" that can send alerts out in case of emergencies like bad weather, criminal activity, or missing persons.

Alerts can be sent through text messages, phone calls, or emails.

"It is a way of reaching out to the community using technology and extending our reach and informing the community and keeping them with the rest of the things that are happening," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

If you have a landline, it is already enrolled. If you would like to enroll other devices, you can do so here.

_____

Garden of the Gods Rd expected to reopen Wednesday

Colorado Springs Utilities said Monday that they plan to have all lanes of Garden of the Gods Rd open on Wednesday.

Eastbound lanes are still closed but two westbound lanes were reopened Saturday.

Last Tuesday afternoon, water flooded across Garden of the Gods Br between Chestnut St and Rusina Rd on the west side of Interstate 25 after a water main broke.

Crews had to dig up the road to locate the 24-inch mainline connection that was the source of the problem.

Many businesses in the area had to use alternate sources of water but CSU said they have restored water to most of them.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Hot summer air is going to dominate the forecast this week with very few chances for rain along and east of I-25.

Where we will get a better chance for rain is out west in the mountains. Sunny skies will fill in with clouds through the end of the day but we are going to stay dry in the Front Range and along I-25.

Breezy and hot air is on track today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s in the plains. Temperatures will fall into the 60s overnight with decreasing clouds.

Wednesday is going to be another hot day with a chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter