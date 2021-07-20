Pueblo Police launch emergency notification system

Watch
Pueblo Police have a new system to alert people about emergencies.
Posted at 10:07 PM, Jul 19, 2021
PUEBLO — Pueblo Police have a new system to inform people about emergencies.

The department has launched a program called "Hyper-Reach" that can send alerts out in case of emergencies like bad weather, criminal activity, or missing persons.

Alerts can be sent through text messages, phone calls, or emails.

"It is a way of reaching out to the community using technology and extending our reach and informing the community and keeping them with the rest of the things that are happening," Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said.

If you have a landline, it is already enrolled. If you would like to enroll other devices, you can do so here.

