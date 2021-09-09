5 things you need to know for Thursday, September 9

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, September 9.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

Data reveals the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado

New numbers have been released from the state about the infections currently being seen here. Those numbers show unvaccinated Coloradans are 3.4 times more likely to contract COVID-19.

They're also 3.7 times more likely to be hospitalized, and nearly six times more likely to die from the disease.

As of this morning, more than 68% of eligible Coloradans are fully immunized against COVID-19.

____

President Biden will announce his updated plan to end the pandemic

The White House says President Biden is still finalizing his six-point plan with his public health team to end the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

The announcement is expected to push for more vaccine mandates and increased testing programs.

Other points expected to be addressed include booster shots, keeping schools open, requiring masks and economic recovery.

News5 will carry the event live on our streaming platform, KOAA News5, available on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

The scheduled start time is 3 p.m.

____

If You Give A Child A Book

You only have 24 hours left to help as we here at News5 are working to give southern Colorado kids the gift of reading with the If You Give A Child A Book campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation.

Every $5 you donate buys 1 book for a child who needs it most.

You can text KOAA to 3-4-5-3-4-5 to donate which will take you directly to the donation page. Or CLICK HERE.

____

SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride to support first responders

This year's SHIELD616 Border to Border Ride from Utah to Kansas, across Colorado, is underway with our Ira Cronin once again pedaling to support our first responders.

You can support the effort to bring emergency responders the protective gear they need in dire situations - here.

Learn more about SHIELD616's mission and the impact on our police, deputies, and firefighters through the week on KOAA News5.

____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning an air quality alert is in place for El Paso and Teller counties until at least 9 a.m. This alert could be extended into the rest of the day.

Wildfire smoke and ozone will lead to unhealthy air quality today. Heavy outdoor exertion is not advised. Air will be unhealthy especially for sensitive groups.

Temperatures are starting in the 50s for most of the region. They will be warming to the 80s and 90s across the entire region. Temperatures may break records today with a high of 95 in Colorado Springs and the record stands at 92.

The forecast is Pueblo today is 98 and the record stands at 98. Elsewhere, Canon City will see a high of 96 today and Woodland Park to 84.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter