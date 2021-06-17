5 things you need to know for Thursday, June 17

COLORADO SPRINGS — Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your

We're in for another extremely hot day today with more heat, more records, and more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once again, most of the rain we see today will hang over the mountains or near them into the I-25 corridor with strong winds as the main threat for any stronger storms.

There just isn't much room for rain today with all of our heat. Speaking of heat, we'll break heat records in Colorado Springs again with highs in the mid to upper 90s while pueblo reaches 102.

Colorado Springs reaches 100 degrees for the 10th time in history

Colorado Springs reached a high of 100 degrees on Wednesday, smashing the previous daily record high of 93 from 2020. This is the 10th time Colorado Springs has reached 100 since records began in 1894 and the earliest 100-degree day for the city. Pueblo reached 101 Wednesday, just shy of the record at 102.

City of Fountain short on water supply, impacts future developments

While the City of Fountain is a popular place to move, it's struggling to keep up with housing demand. Especially when it comes to water.

According to Dan Blankenship with The City of Fountain, Fountain serves close to 9,000 water customers.

In the past, that number increased by only 100-200 every year.

In the last 6-9 months, the city received more than two dozen development applications, which would amount to 30,0000 additional water taps.

Something the city doesn't have.

With El Paso County fireworks ban dropped, local retailers are scrambling to get up and running before July 4

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s decision to reverse its ban on fireworks this week has local fireworks sellers scrambling to get their businesses up and running before the Fourth of July.

On Monday, the Sheriff’s Office dropped that fireworks ban, giving people the green light to buy and sell them in the county again.

On Wednesday, there was still no sign of a Collins Fireworks tent at one of their usual locations at Powers and Palmer Park Blvd.

They’re scrambling, not only to get those tents up this weekend but also to have something to fill them with. They say the last-minute change gives them less time to get the inventory they need.

Juneteenth federal holiday bill now heads to Biden's desk for signature after House approval

A bill that would add Juneteenth as a federal holiday is now heading to President Joe Biden's desk for signature after the House approved the measure Wednesday afternoon by a vote of 415-14. The Senate passed the bill by unanimous consent Tuesday night.

This is the first time in nearly 40 years there will be a new federal holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was signed into law in 1983. There will now be 12 federal holidays.

Many Americans have recognized Juneteenth for decades; it is celebrated on June 19 every year.

