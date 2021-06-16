Colorado Springs reaches 100 degrees for the 10th time in history

Colorado Springs has reached a high of 100 today, smashing the previous daily record high of 93 from 2020. This is the 10th time Colorado Springs has reached 100 since records began in 1894 and the earliest 100-degree day for the city. Pueblo reached 101 today, just shy of the record at 102.

Denver reached 101 on Tuesday, June 15th, beating the old record of 97. And again today at DIA, beating the record of 96 set in 2020 with a high of 99.

And Grand Junction feeling the extreme heat this week with a very rare excessive heat warning in place from Monday through Friday. On Tuesday, Grand Junction reached 103 degrees, breaking the previous high-temperature record of 100 set in 1946. Today they topped off at 105, beating the old record of 100.

No doubt it is hot. And in our high elevation semi-arid climate you often hear "but it's a dry heat".

Dry heat has its perks. In a high humidity environment, your sweat does not evaporate as easily from your body because the air cannot hold much more water vapor. In low humidity, your sweat evaporates quickly and efficiently, allowing the evaporative cooling process to cool your body.

But, this process can also quickly dehydrate your body. When humidity is very low and temperatures are in the triple digits, sweat can instantly evaporate and you wouldn't even realize you are losing the water.

So, staying hydrated is the top priority in Colorado's dry heat. If you work outside, take frequent breaks and take them before you start feeling bad. Keep yourself shielded from the sun to protect against UV rays and slow down the evaporation process of your sweat.