City of Fountain short on water supply, impacts future developments

FOUNTAIN — While the City of Fountain is a popular place to move, it's struggling to keep up with housing demand.

Especially when it comes to water.

Kelly Allen and her husband never thought they would run into trouble when they wanted to move from one side of town to the other.

"We could not find anything. As soon as houses were coming on, they were popping right off," said Allen.

According to Dan Blankenship with The City of Fountain, Fountain serves close to 9,000 water customers.

In the past, that number increased by only 100-200 every year.

In the last 6-9 months, the city received more than two dozen development applications, which would amount to 30,0000 additional water taps.

Something the city doesn't have.

"We did not have the capacity to serve all of the perspective developments that were proposed to this area," said Blankenship.

On a daily basis, Blankenship says perspective developers and landowners would walk in his door.

"We meet with them upfront, we explain our situation. We have been very transparent and forthcoming with our situation," said Blankenship.

While the situation has home buyers confused, "it's been difficult, hectic, and at times discouraging," said Allen.

The city works to find a solution.

A master plan is currently in the works, and the city will soon be able to identify those available resources over the next 30 years.

The city says at this point in time they do have enough resources to serve Fountain's existing customers.

