5 things you need to know for Thursday, June 10

State lawmakers pass bill to prevent veteran suicide in Colorado

The state of Colorado is now leading an effort to prevent military and veteran suicide after state lawmakers passed a bill this session.

SB-129 will create a veteran suicide prevention pilot program. The state department of human services will provide state funds to counties, so in turn, they can provide no-cost behavioral health treatment for up to 700 veterans and their families.

While El Paso County is such a large military town, the bill is expected to serve hundreds of local veterans.

Colorado lawmakers ban many single use plastics

A new law awaiting the governor's signature will require retailers in Colorado to stop using plastic bags beginning in late 2022. Additionally, restaurants will be restricted from using polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers.

House Bill 1162 passed a final vote in the House on Tuesday by a vote of 44-21 with a handful of Republicans joining the Democratic majority. The sponsors believe the best way to limit the environmental damage from single-use plastic products is to restrict their use entirely.

He points to a 2019 study by the World Wildlife Fund which reports that humans around the globe are consuming roughly five grams of plastic a week, roughly the equivalent of a credit card.

With material costs soaring, construction site thefts are on the rise

As prices of building materials continue to soar, local homebuilders say construction site thefts are on the rise, leading them to take action against thieves.

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA) is teaming up with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers after they say reports of jobsite thefts are steadily rising in the area.

In partnership with Pikes Peak Area Crime stoppers, HBA Colorado Springs is offering a thousand-dollar reward for anyone who has information that can lead to an arrest--totally anonymously.

CSPD: Kidnapping and sex assault suspect met victims at local bars

The investigation into separate sexual assault complaints filed in July and August of 2020 results in the arrest of a Colorado Springs man who police say met his victims at local bars.

Kevin Lemuel, 29, is facing one count of kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault in El Paso County.

Detectives with CSPD's Special Victims Section are asking anyone with information on these cases, or who may know of an unreported case, to reach out using 719-444-70000.

The hottest day of the year so far is expected today with highs in the 90s and even a few triple digits!

We will see gusty winds in the afternoon out of the south to southwest, with the strongest 30 to 40 mph gusts expected generally in and around the mountains.

