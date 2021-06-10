CSPD: Kidnapping and sex assault suspect met victims at local bars

COLORADO SPRINGS — The investigation into separate sexual assault complaints filed in July and August of 2020 results in the arrest of a Colorado Springs man who police say met his victims at local bars.

Kevin Lemuel, 29, is facing one count of kidnapping and two counts of sexual assault in El Paso County.

Detectives with CSPD's Special Victims Section are asking anyone with information on these cases, or who may know of an unreported case, to reach out using 719-444-70000.

According to statistics reported to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the Colorado Springs Police Department investigated 680 reported non-consensual sex offenses in 2020. Sadly, only 21% of those crimes are considered cleared, or solved.

Of those cases, 38% of victims reported their attacker was an acquaintance, 24% are listed as unknown, 16.7% as family, 12.6% as an intimate partner, and 8.2% as a stranger.

Want to see the data for your area? That's available online within the Colorado Crime Statistics website from CBI, here.

