With material costs soaring, construction site thefts are on the rise

COLORADO SPRINGS — As prices of building materials continue to soar, local home builders say construction site thefts are on the rise.

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs (HBA) is teaming up with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers after they say reports of job site thefts are steadily rising in the area. On Wednesday, HBA Colorado Springs will discuss the steps they, along with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are taking to stop the thefts.

“Theft is adding to the cost of homes and delaying builder’s ability to deliver more homes to meet our community’s housing,” HBA Colorado Springs representatives said in a news release.

They say it’s a larger issue stemming from the skyrocketing prices of everyday goods, including building materials.

CNN reports, lumber shortages that came as a result of mill shutdowns due to COVID have added nearly $36,000 to the average price of a new home in the U.S. in just the past several months, according to an analysis by the National Association of Home Builders Association.

Beyond that, they report concrete-reinforcing rebar prices are up 16 percent from the end of 2020.

They also found iron ore, copper, and steel used to make cars, houses, and electrical appliances have hit record price levels in recent weeks.

