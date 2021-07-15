5 things you need to know for Thursday, July 15

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, July 15.

Child tax credit distribution today

The first payments in the Biden administration's enhanced child tax credits are due to start rolling out today.

Around 39 million families are expected to see money in their bank accounts. Those who qualify for full benefits could see around $300 per qualifying child under the age of 6. For children between the ages of 6 - 17 years of age, parents can expect around $250 per qualifying child.

Benefits phase out for couples making more than $150,000.

However, only half of the tax credit will be distributed over the next six months.

If you don't trust your ability to save or if you are someone who likes the idea of one larger check next year as opposed to six smaller checks, the IRS has created a portal where you can opt-out and let them keep the money temporarily.

COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising

The World Health Organization reported more than 55-thousand worldwide deaths last week.

That's up three percent from the week before after nine consecutive weeks of decline. New COVID-19 cases rose ten percent.

Health officials blame the increase on the highly contagious delta variant and the number of people still not vaccinated.

Stretch of Garden of the Gods expected to be closed until next week due to water main break

Garden of the Gods at I-25 remains closed for at least another several days as crews work to repair a water main break below the road surface. Wednesday evening, Colorado Springs said they hope to have the road open by early next week.

With the water shut off, Colorado Springs Utilities has brought in tanks of water for nearby businesses. Some are open while others are choosing to stay closed until the road can be re-opened.

For alternate routes regarding the closure of Garden of the Gods, use Centennial to the west for a north/south route, Nevada to the east for a north/south route. For east/west routes, considering using Rockrimmon or Fillmore.

KOAA Detours due to water main break on Garden of the Gods Rd

Kickoff of the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

A long-standing tradition in Colorado Springs kicked off on Wednesday night, the 80th edition of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo!

Like most events, last year's rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year?

"We are back and it feels really good," said Dan Ferguson, Vice President of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The four-day event kicked off on Wednesday evening with military night. All proceeds go to Ft. Carson to help local military families.

The rodeo runs through Saturday the 17th.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

This morning is cool and comfortable in the 50s and a few 60s. The sky is generally clear with a few clouds. It will not be quite as smoky today but still, expect some of that haze outside this morning and this afternoon.

There is a chance for thunderstorms today, yet they will be very hit or miss. Storms do look to favor the Pikes Peak Region including Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. There will also be scattered showers in the mountains today. And by this evening storms are expected in the eastern plains and some storms may be strong in the eastern plains with better moisture and storm energy.

