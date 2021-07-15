Kickoff of the 80th Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo

COLORADO SPRINGS — A long standing tradition in Colorado Springs kicked off on Wednesday night, the 80th edition of the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo!

Like most events, last year's rodeo was canceled due to COVID-19, but this year?

"We are back and it feels really good," said Dan Ferguson, Vice President of Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

The four day event kicked off on Wednesday evening with military night.

All proceeds go to Ft. Carson to help local military families.

"The vehicle that the rodeo provides for integrating our local community and people who are based here let them know they are welcome here. It is one of the friendliest towns and one of the best regions in the country I think to be posted or based," said Ferguson.

While the energy was high, thousands of fans packed the stands, for what Ferguson says, "is one of the greatest sights on dirt you'll ever see."

The rodeo runs through Saturday, July 17th.

