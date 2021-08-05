5 things you need to know for Thursday, August 5

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, August 5.

_____

COVID-19 guidance in schools

El Paso County Public Health has released guidance for schools this Fall, they're recommending masks for those who are not vaccinated, but they will not require any students to wear them.

CDC guidelines still require masks to be worn by everyone on school buses and other types of public transportation, however.

The Fountain-Fort Carson School District will recommend masks, but for the five schools in their district that are on post, masks will be required.

_____

Military vaccine mandate proposal

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to recommend a mandatory vaccine policy to the White House Thursday.

The Department of Justice says a vaccine mandate would require a presidential waiver.

There are approximately 1.3 million service members.

_____

Redistricting workshop scheduled for Thursday

UCCS is hosting a congressional redistricting workshop at 2:00 Thursday afternoon, with the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission.

They will show the preliminary maps for the state's eight congressional districts, and take public comment, but they are asking people to pre-register to speak by going online to redistricting.colorado.gov and clicking sign up to testify.

_____

USOPM events scheduled for Thursday, August 5

Team USA's modern pentathlon team will be visiting the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Thursday to demonstrate the shooting portion using laser pistols inside of the museum atrium from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The museum will also be hosting another "Becoming Your Personal Best Resiliency Warm Up Thursday from 1:00 p.m to 3:00 p.m.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Hot and drier weather takes over Thursday and lingers into the weekend.

Wildfire smoke will move into Colorado as a ridge sets up to our west. Smoke will move in from the north and become very thick into the afternoon and evening.

Highs on Thursday will be at or above average with upper 80s to mid 90s across the plains.

We will see a low pressure area slide into Colorado Friday through Saturday with scattered showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, mostly over the mountains, but a few in the pikes peak region.

Hotter and drier weather moves back in this weekend with more smoke from fires out west.

We will stay hot and dry through the start of next week with a chance for rain after a cold front next Wednesday.

Air quality alerts are likely to be issued over the next few days due to ozone and wildfire smoke, so be sure and limit your time outdoors in the afternoon and evening if you have breathing issues or are sensitive to bad air quality.

_____

