What to know about Colorado's redistricting process

COLORADO — Colorado’s independent redistricting commissions for congressional and state legislative districts are kicking off a statewide tour Friday.

Over the course of the next seven weeks, commissioners will be in various Colorado communities getting feedback on the preliminary maps released for congress and the General Assembly.

The first meetings will be in the eastern plains of Colorado. With Coloradans in Lamar, Burlington, and Sterling having an opportunity to share their thoughts on the maps.

To testify in person at the meeting, participants are asked to sign up in advance through the following link: Testimony Sign-up

Southern Colorado Hearing Dates

Lamar: Friday, July 9th, Lamar Community College Wellness Center 7:00 p.m.

Trinidad: Friday, August 6th: Exact time and location TBD, a.m.

Alamosa: Friday, August 6th: Exact time and location TBD, p.m.

Woodland Park: Friday, August 20th: Ute Pass Culture Center Main Room 210 E. Midland 11:00 a.m.

Pueblo: Friday, August 20th: Exact time and location TBD

Canon City: Saturday, August 21st: Exact time and location TBD

Colorado Springs: Saturday, August 28th: Exact time and location TBD

Full calendar of all Colorado hearings: Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission Hearings

How does the commission work?

KOAA Makeup of Independent Redistricting Commissions

In 2018, Colorado voters passed Amendments Y & Z. This created a process for two independent commissions to draw the districts for congress and the legislature.

Previously, state lawmakers were in charge of drawing districts for congress. A reapportionment commission drew the districts for state house and state senate.

Amendments Y & Z also created requirements for the makeup of the commissions and the process involved in drawing the maps. These requirements included focusing on competitiveness for districts, including communities of interest, and ensuring the boundaries are as compact and contiguous as possible.

Both commissions are made up of 12 members: 4 Democrats, 4 Republicans, and 4 unaffiliated voters. The process of selection began with applications in 2020. Legislative leadership recommended a few members of the commission, ultimately a panel of judges selected the 12 members through a few different processes.

Another requirement of the independent commission process includes public involvement. At least three hearings must be held in each congressional district.

Finding your preliminary district

Colorado Springs/Pueblo Preliminary House Districts

Colorado Springs/Pueblo Preliminary Senate Districts