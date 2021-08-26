5 things you need to know for Thursday, August 26

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, August 26.

Security warning at Kabul Airport

The u-s embassy in kabul... Operating out of the airport... Is telling stranded americans at the gates of the kabul airport to leave... Due to credible threats of attacks from isis...

The u-s embassy issued an alert telling americans "To avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates *unless you receive instructions from a u-s government representative."

Pueblo County Health to issue new mask mandate

Pueblo County Public Health says they plan to draft a health order next week. That will mandate masks for all schools, both public and private, as well as early childhood education centers in Pueblo city limits as well in the county.

The order will not apply to colleges and universities.

However, Pueblo Community College has announced that starting today they will be requiring masks for all employees, students, and visitors while indoors.

E-cycles for essential workers in Pueblo

Through a grant, Pueblo city and county governments, along with Pueblo West Metro and other entities have started the e-cycle to own program.

Open to essential workers making $35,000 a year or less.

Participants will also have to pay a $100 deposit that will be held for two years, in exchange for an e-bike.

The program will accept 42 people.

Congressional leaders want drought disaster declaration for the western U.S.

Congressional leaders want the Biden administration to help western states dealing with severe drought conditions.

A letter to the president by representatives in Colorado and California ask President Biden to declare a drought disaster.

A declaration would release funding and resources to those states experiencing water shortages along with record temperatures and a historic wildfire season.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

A much more active day for Colorado with a chance for storms in the mountains and then out through the plains in the afternoon and early evening.

Pretty dry air is going to challenge thunderstorms in the mountains today, but northerly winds across the plains north of Highway 50 could allow for pockets of very unstable air.

This unstable air makes storm energy, which in turn could spark a few strong to severe storms, especially in east and northeast El Paso County and then areas north of the Palmer Divide in the afternoon to the early evening.

