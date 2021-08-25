Pueblo County to require masks in public and private schools

PUEBLO — On Wednesday, News 5 learned that the Pueblo Department of Public Health will soon announce a mask mandate for all public and private schools within the county.

The mandate will apply to all schools in Pueblo School District 60 and Pueblo County School District 70. The class has already begun in both school districts, and both school districts did not require masks for the school year.

The mask mandate will also apply to early childhood centers.

However, the mandate will not apply to higher education institutions. Pueblo Community College announced on the same day that they would also implement an indoor mask mandate on campus.

The health order will be drafted as early as next week.

The date for implementation has not been determined.

