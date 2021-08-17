Watch

Actions

Western governors request federal assistance for drought

items.[0].image.alt
David McNew/Getty Images
PAGE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 26: The Colorado River flows though Marble Canyon downstream from Glen Canyon Dam and Lake Powell as the five-year-old Western drought continues on September 26, 2004 southwest of Page, Arizona. Colorado River streamflow records indicate that this is the worst drought in more than 100 years. The seven states sharing the Colorado River are considering a plan to protect the 186-mile-long Lake Powell by cutting the amount of water released downstream to Lake Mead, which is the primary water supply for Las Vegas, Nevada. The drought has left the two massive reservoirs that catch the Colorado River less than half full, exposing long-submerged landscapes to direct sunlight for the first time in decades and officials fear that the levels will fall too low to turn the electric turbines that produce electricity. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Five-year Drought Threatens Colorado River States' Water and Power
Posted at 9:42 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 23:42:59-04

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis is among the group of western governors who signed onto a bipartisan letter to the Biden administration urging a FEMA drought disaster declaration.

According to a press release from the governor’s office, drought conditions across Colorado, Utah, Oregon and Idaho are at historic levels, with 99% of the West in a declared drought compared to 63% in 2020. An estimated 59.2 million Americans live in drought areas.

By President Joe Biden declaring a FEMA drought disaster, western states would receive additional federal resources, including assistance to protect family farmers, ranchers and fishers, the letter says.

“Hay prices have skyrocketed, ranchers are selling off their livestock and others are considering selling prime agricultural lands for development. At this point there is little to no animal feed across much of the West, requiring farmers to import feed from out of state. Without substantial assistance, rural economies in our states that rely heavily on agriculture and natural resources will take years to recover from the effects of this devastating drought,” the letter says.

The letter also addressed other issues related to the drought, like low or dried up reservoirs, increased algal blooms, a decrease in hydroelectric power and the potential shuttering of hydroelectric dams due to low water levels. Some communities impacted by drought are already running out of drinking water, the letter says.

“We continue to do what is within our power, including working with our state legislatures and local governments to mitigate the immediate impacts of the drought, but the situation is now beyond our capacity as states or a region to manage without additional federal assistance,” the letter says.

The group of western governors also requested that the Biden-Harris administration collaborate with the Secretaries of Agriculture and Interior for additional livestock feed opportunities.

During the state’s drought tour, Polis announced a partnership with the Colorado River District and Colorado Water Conservation Board released 677 acre-feet of water Elkhead Reservoir to local farmers free of charge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards