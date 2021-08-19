5 things you need to know for Thursday, August 19

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Thursday, August 19.

If you'd like to read the full story, be sure to click on the story headline.

_____

The latest on Afghanistan

President Biden says he hopes to have every American out of Afghanistan by August 31 and says troops will stay as long as it takes.

Biden says it's not just the 10 to 15-thousand Americans who need to be evacuated, there's also an estimated 50 to 65-thousand Afghans who need to get out as well.

The president said to make sure that happens the U.S. needs to transport about 7,000 people each day.

RELATED:

Local Afghan families plead for safe evacuation of loved ones

What will happen to fleeing Afghans arriving in the US and how you can help

_____

Cheyenne Mountain School requires masks indoors

Starting today Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 will require all students and staff to wear masks or face-coverings in school, no matter their vaccination status.

School officials say they consulted the county health department, all three local hospital systems, as well as their own medical staff in District 12.

In a letter from the superintendent, they say it was ultimately a tough decision, but that their primary goal is to "return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities as much as possible."

_____

Manitou Springs issues new face covering policy

The City of Manitou Springs is going back to mask mandates starting Monday and that includes D-14 schools.

This new mandate covers all indoor spaces, but unlike last time, masks won't be required outside.

Children under five won't need to wear a mask. And if you're seated at a restaurant you won't need to mask up.

_____

Manitou Incline will be closed for Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent

The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent and are back this year with a race from the bottom to the top of pikes peak.

It starts at seven in the morning on Saturday. Then on Sunday morning, we will see the full marathon.

A pre-race expo and festivities are scheduled for tonight and all day tomorrow in Memorial Park in Manitou Springs.

Keep in mind, the Manitou Incline will be closed this weekend for the event.

_____

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

Active weather is coming to Colorado today with rain in the west, severe weather in the northeast, and a bit of mountain summit snow overnight.

We'll see a dry and breezy day for most of southern Colorado with a high of 88 in Colorado springs and 94 in Pueblo.

Storms today are going to be focused up north of the Palmer Divide near Denver and especially east of the metro into the plains.

We could see a few storms develop over the Palmer Divide on the north side of El Paso County, but Colorado Springs has a good chance of staying dry.

We'll get a cold front early Friday morning and that will give us a bit of heat relief in the afternoon.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter