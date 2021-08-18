Manitou Springs issues new face covering policy

MANITOU SPRINGS — Manitou Springs is hoping to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its delta variant by enacting new face covering policies.

The City of Manitou Springs announced this week that it will be enforcing a facial coverings requirement that will begin on Monday, Aug. 23. In press release, the city explained that it is bringing back these policies because Manitou Springs is a popular tourist attraction in the Pikes Peak region so it is important that it promotes "the public health of everybody" by enforcing a policy that will require people to wear masks in indoor establishments.

"This Order will also require the use of a face covering in all indoor public areas within Manitou Springs, given certain exceptions," the release reads before explaining what a "public area" means. "A public indoor space is an enclosed area that is publicly or privately owned that is accessible to the public, a place of employment, or an entity providing services."

People with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks are not subjected to the face covering policy also children under five will not be forced to wear masks. Also, this policy is completely voluntary. Meaning, law enforcement will not issue citations to people who do not wear face coverings in public.