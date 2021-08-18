Watch
Cheyenne Mountain School District to require masks indoors

Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 18:26:17-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, Aug. 18, the Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 announced that all persons will be required to wear a mask while inside their facilities, regardless of vaccination status. This will take effect Thursday, Aug. 19.

In a letter from the superintendent, they say it was ultimately a tough decision, but that their primary goal is to "return to in-person learning and extracurricular activities as much as possible."

The district says they will continue to assess the situation based on recommendations from national and local health agencies, such as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), the El Paso County Public Health (EPCPH), etc.

The district's first day of school is Monday, Aug. 23.

