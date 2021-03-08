5 Things You Need To Know for Monday, March 8

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Monday, March 8.

Pueblo opens sign-ups for "largest phase" of COVID-19 vaccine distribution yet

Pueblo County residents 60 years old and up, those who are between 16 and 59 years of age with at least two "high risk" health conditions, and grocery and agriculture workers are now able to sign up for a vaccine.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday its sign-up portal for the people listed above who qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1B.3.

To sign up for a vaccine click here, or call (719) 583-4444 and press option 1.

Vaccinations near you

Colorado has now opened up vaccinations to those who fall under Phase 1A, Phase 1B.1, Phase 1B.2., and Phase 1B.3 . Some restrictions may apply depending on the vaccination site and county. Pfizer is authorized for those 16 and older, and Moderna is authorized for those 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now available to Coloradans this week, and it is authorized for those 18 and older.

Phase 1.B.3. includes:



Agricultural processing workers (Meatpacking)

Grocery workers

Coloradans 60 years and older

Coloradans 16-59 with two or more pre-existing conditions

We're tracking how counties are distributing vaccines in the region, click here to learn more.

No classes in Pueblo County D70

In your school watch this morning, all Pueblo County Schools D70, including e-learning, are canceled for today.

The district expects a number of staff shortages after school employees got their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Many people who get the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine have experienced side effects like chills, fevers, and body aches, and lack of energy after the second dose.

What's in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan passed by the Senate

The Senate passed the American Rescue Plan Saturday, a $1.9 trillion bill that supporters say will help the country defeat the coronavirus pandemic and get the economy back on track. No Republican in the Senate voted in favor of the measure, and it passed 50-to-49. The GOP said the measure was more expensive than what is needed.

The bill now heads back to the House for approval of the Senate's version, which sources say could happen Tuesday, before going to President Joe Biden for his signature.

The massive bill includes a direct payment of up to $1,400 for an individual, or $2,800 for a couple that files jointly, plus an additional $1,400 per dependent.

This round of stimulus is limited to individuals earning up to $80,000 or couples making up to $160,000.

It is not immediately clear if the IRS will use 2019 or 2020 tax returns for calculating a person's or family's earnings.

Your First Alert5 Weather Forecast

We're expecting some fantastic weather over the next several days. Sunshine is going to work with strong winds today and push high temperatures well above average and into the record territory here in southern Colorado.

We're going to see highs in the 60s and 70s across the region. Weather Alert today due to high fire danger and red flag warnings that we'll keep through the middle of the week. Dry air and strong winds could make a flame spread quickly across the region. Overnight we'll be cold and calm with lows in the 30s.

