5 things you need to know for Monday, July 19

Alternate on US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Olympics

An alternate on the U.S. women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 and been put in isolation, just days ahead of Opening Ceremonies at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

NBC News reports that the gymnast — who has not been identified publicly — was in Japan for training in the town of Narita, about 35 miles east of Tokyo.

Another team member has been identified as a "close contact" of the infected gymnast and has been placed "on standby."

The U.S. women are seeking their third consecutive Olympic gold medal after winning the overall team competition at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

No appointments needed for vaccine clinics in Pueblo

Colorado health officials are encouraging eligible Coloradans to get their vaccine this week with several mobile and pop-up clinics that are taking place, many of them are planned in Pueblo.

From 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday you can go to Solar Roast Coffee and from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. a clinic will be at the Lucero Library.

On Thursday there is a clinic planned for the Barkman Library from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Remember the vaccines are free. Insurance and an ID card are not required, neither is an appointment.

Garden of the Gods water main break update

A couple of traffic alerts for you this morning.

Westbound lanes have reopened on Garden of the Gods Rd between Rusina and Chestnut, just west of Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs.

But the eastbound lanes are still closed after last week's massive water main break.

Colorado Springs Utilities crews have completed water main repairs and plan on restoring full water service later this week.

Lane closures scheduled at Powers and Research

There are new lane closures on Powers Blvd (Highway 21) and Research Blvd in Colorado Springs as construction a new interchange continues.

Crews will be installing temporary traffic signals, paving future detours, removing existing pavement, and shifting northbound powers west, to begin bridge construction.

There are different lane closures on different days this week.

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

We're looking at a very hot few days in southern Colorado, and today is one of those days. We'll start with sunshine and move into a high of 88 degrees. We'll see sunshine in the morning with clouds in the afternoon.

We'll likely start to get smoke and haze to push back in a little thicker across the region.

Overnight we'll get clear skies with lows around 60 degrees. Tuesday is going to be another very hot day with highs in the 80s and 90s.

