Lane closures scheduled at Powers and Research

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced several planned lane closures starting Sunday, July 18, at the intersection of Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and Research Parkway.

As construction crews continue to work on the new interchange, both daytime and overnight closures will be needed.

CDOT and contractor crews will be installing temporary traffic signals, paving future detours, removing existing pavement, and shifting northbound Powers west to begin bridge construction.

With the amount of work that is necessary, there are several lane closures planned for different days.

Speed limits will be reduced to 45 MPH on Powers and 35 MPH on Research. Drivers should expect delays.

All planned closures are weather permitting.

Scheduled closures: