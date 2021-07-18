Lane closures scheduled at Powers and Research

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Department of Transportation announced several planned lane closures starting Sunday, July 18, at the intersection of Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and Research Parkway.
As construction crews continue to work on the new interchange, both daytime and overnight closures will be needed.
CDOT and contractor crews will be installing temporary traffic signals, paving future detours, removing existing pavement, and shifting northbound Powers west to begin bridge construction.
With the amount of work that is necessary, there are several lane closures planned for different days.
Speed limits will be reduced to 45 MPH on Powers and 35 MPH on Research. Drivers should expect delays.
All planned closures are weather permitting.
Scheduled closures:
- Colorado Springs Utilities will close the two farthest left lanes on westbound Research from Powers to Channel Drive starting Monday, July 19, until Monday, Aug. 2. This closure will be in effect 24/7
- Daily from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday, July 19 through Friday, July 23: Eastbound and westbound left lane closures on Research Parkway between Channel Drive and Grand Cordera Parkway
- Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway dedicated right turn to Powers Boulevard closures
- Nightly from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Eastbound and westbound Research Parkway right through lane closures between Channel Driver and Grand Cordera Parkway
- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Southbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Briargate Parkway and Woodman Road, and inside left turn lane closures onto eastbound Research Parkway
- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound Powers Boulevard intermittent single lane closures between Woodman Road and Briargate Parkway, and inside left turn lane closures onto westbound Research Parkway
- Nightly from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, July 18 through Thursday, July 22: Northbound and southbound Powers Boulevard dedicated right turn lanes to Research Parkway closures