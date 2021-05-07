5 things you need to know for Friday, May 7

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, May 7.

The weather is about to get a whole lot more active today with strong to severe storms possible out east in the plains and hot air along the front range. We're going to start beautiful and dry today but westerly downslope flow off the mountains will quickly warm the air into the 80's and even a couple of 90's.

Showers and storms will develop over the mountains and plains, but dry air off the high country will limit rain chances along I-25. We'll see a better chance for storms east of I-25 where the dewpoints at the ground are higher.

Strong to severe weather is possible again on Saturday along and behind a cold front in the afternoon. El Paso county and east through the plains stand the best chances for strong to severe weather.

Rep.Doug Lamborn provides update on U.S. Space Command investigation

Colorado Springs Republican Congressman Doug Lamborn answered some of News 5's questions about the status to move U.S. Space Command from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama.

Leaders in Colorado have called the move politically motivated after President Trump made the last-minute decision to move space command.

Congressman Lamborn said there are two independent investigations being conducted by the General Accounting Office and the Inspector General to determine the facts and the motivation behind the former President's decision.

Congressman Lamborn also believes that the cost to move will cost the federal government a billion dollars over time.

First Lady Jill Biden meets with military spouses on Fort Carson

May is Military Appreciation Month in the US, with Friday, May 7 designated as Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

First Lady Jill Biden visited Fort Carson in Colorado Springs Thursday to meet military spouses as part of the USO's Military Spouse Connection program. Mrs. Biden said that a particular concern with women at Fort Carson was child care.

Dr. Biden is relaunching the Joining Forces initiative to focus on employment for military families, education for the more than 2 million children with enlisted parents, and the health and well-being of these families, according to the White House.

Disabled vet out $37k after contractor leaves home renovation project unfinished

An Avondale woman spent her savings to build an ADA accessible bedroom and bathroom for her disabled husband. Wendy Dunn paid more than $37,000 upfront for a two-story addition to her home back in August 2020.

Dunn says she hired a name named Lucas "Luke" Smith, the owner of Legion Construction. After taking the money, Legion Construction did start the project by laying a concrete foundation and partial wood frame.

As of May 2021, 9 months later, the project remains unfinished, and no one from the company has shown up for several months.

Colorado Springs Police on Accident Alert status from May 7 - 11

Starting Friday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department will be on Accident Alert Status.

This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:



No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

The department said the reason for this is they will begin a transition to the state’s new crash reporting form.

