First Lady Jill Biden to visit Fort Carson today to meet with military spouses

FORT CARSON — May is Military Appreciation Month in the US, with Friday, May 7 designated as Military Spouse Appreciation Day.

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Fort Carson in Colorado Springs today to meet military spouses as part of the USO's Military Spouse Connection program. She's also spearheading a military family-focused support program she and then-first lady Michelle Obama initially led during the Obama administration.

The first lady has brought attention to military families during several virtual and in-person events and joining a town hall with Dr. Anthony Fauci to urge military members and veterans to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Biden is relaunching the Joining Forces initiative to focus on employment for military families, education for the more than 2 million children with enlisted parents, and the health and well-being of these families, according to reports of her planned remarks.

The harsh reality is military spouses face a very high unemployment rate, even though many are highly educated.

According to the USO, the average military spouse moves 8-12 times during a 20-year military career. That means making new connections for careers, schools, places of worship, medical care and more.

Earlier this week, News5 spoke with Rebecka O'Neal who says she was turned down for a dozen promotions in her last job, because of her family's military lifestyle. She's just one of the thousands of spouses who have gone through the same thing.

It's important for people like O'Neal and her husband to feel the support and commitment before moving into a new community. "We live now in Colorado Springs, and this is the greatest place and so many opportunities, but where are the opportunities for the military spouses?" said O'Neal.

According to Colonel Nate Springer, Fort Carson Garrison Commander, military spouses are underutilized in the workforce by 20%. "Spouse employment is certainly putting people first. It is an essential part of our quality of life initiatives, but effectively caring for and prioritizing our families takes dedication and commitment," said Matt McFarlane, Commanding General.

Biden plans to have Joining Forces work with employers to create flexible, transferable and remote job opportunities for military spouses. She also will call on civilian mental health service providers to ensure military families, caregivers and veterans have access to the services they need.

The Army Community Service Center, an employment program on the post, helps military spouses to find jobs and develop the skills needed in employment. "When they get here they immediately feel like they are embraced by the community they have support services," said Kristen Kea, Division Chief, Army Community Service.

