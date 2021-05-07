Colorado Springs Police on Accident Alert status from May 7 - 11

COLORADO SPRINGS — Starting Friday, May 7 through Tuesday, May 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department will be on Accident Alert Status.

This means that in the case of a traffic accident, all parties involved should agree to exchange information and report the accident individually if:

No one was injured or died.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash.

The wreck didn’t damage any public property, like road signs, utility poles, or guard rails.

If any of those factors are applicable to the situation, law enforcement should be contacted.

CSPD said the Accident Alert Status will be in effect from 5 a.m. on May 7 to 5 p.m. on May 11.

The department said the reason for this is they will begin a transition to the state’s new crash reporting form. The new form was developed by the Colorado Department of Transportation and is now mandated to be used by all Colorado law enforcement agencies. The length of time CSPD will be on Accident Alert status is to ensure all previous crash report forms are merged correctly into the new system.

You can find more information from CSPD on Accident Alert Status here.