5 things you need to know for Friday, May 21

Get your latest First Alert 5 Weather forecast

The weather will start to get more active again across southern Colorado with storms and strong winds being the two main talking points. We'll be very warm today but with pretty dry humidity levels in and out of the mountains. Storm chances are best today out east in the plains where a dry line could spark strong to severe thunderstorms.

We could see isolated storms in the El Paso county area, but most of that will be east of Colorado Springs. Highs will be in the upper 70s and mid-80s in the afternoon. Storms in the eastern plains that turn severe could have large hail and strong winds as the main threat. We'll see cooler weather tomorrow but with more moisture in the atmosphere and a chance for strong to severe storms closer to I-25. The winds will gust into the 30 and 40 mph range today, but they will probably be gusty again for most of next week.

Switchbacks FC excited for home opener at the brand new Weidner Field

The long-awaited countdown to the opener of the brand new downtown Colorado Spring stadium, Weidner Field, is finally here.

The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have nearly sold out their home opener against New Mexico United on Friday.

Due to COVID-19, the stadium will be at 70% capacity, but that could change prior to kickoff.

Kickoff at Weidner Field is set for 7 p.m., but the Switchbacks FC recommended getting to the stadium early for pre-game festivities and staying after the game for the fireworks show.

Masks no longer required at Coors Field

Beginning Friday, May 21, masks will no longer be required at Coors Field.

In an announcement made Thursday, the Rockies said that while masks will no longer be required, they are still encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The Rockies play the Diamondbacks Friday evening at 6:40 p.m.

Man found dead believed to be suspect in shooting of deputy in Lincoln County

Authorities said they believe a deceased man found Thursday morning is the suspect in the shooting of a deputy along US 40 in Lincoln County earlier that day.

US 40 was closed from Limon to Kit Carson as authorities searched for the suspect Thursday morning.

Authorities found a deceased male about 1,000 yards away with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The injured deputy is in serious condition but is stable, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

Fremont County bus driver arrested, accused of slapping child

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said a 63-year-old bus driver is accused of slapping a child for not wearing a mask properly on a school bus.

Jaquez Bertram Armand was arrested on May 19, 2021, and has been charged with child abuse causing injury, third-degree assault, and harassment.

