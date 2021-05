DENVER — Beginning Friday, May 21, masks will no longer be required at Coors Field.

In an announcement made Thursday, the Rockies said that while masks will no longer be required, they are still encouraged for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The Rockies play the Diamondbacks Friday evening at 6:40 p.m.

A detailed list of 2021 Coors Field policies and protocols can be found at Rockies.com/update.