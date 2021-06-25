5 things you need to know for Friday, June 25

Good morning southern Colorado and here's what you need to know on your Friday, June 25.

We are about to slide into a very bizarre pattern for this time of year. After weeks of high heat and records, most of the Front Range and plains are about to plunge well below average, and in some cases, nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

We're going to see very cloud skies from here on out this weekend, but there will be sunlight to start the day Friday. We'll see strong to severe storms Friday afternoon with the best severe potential east of I-25.

Highs will be in the 70s and 80s today. Hail and strong winds are the main storm threats today. We'll see rainy conditions remain overnight and we should stay wet and cool Saturday with scattered daytime thunderstorms. The severe weather potential is much lower over the weekend due to cooler weather.

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb wraps up qualifying sessions

The race into the clouds is just days away, and the 56 drivers competing have traveled from eight different countries and more than a dozen states. Festivities leading up to the event began Monday, with qualifying and practice sessions wrapping up Thursday morning.

Thursday qualifying sessions wrapped up with the Unlimited and Time Attack 1 division. Robin Shute led the Unlimited class with a run of 3:55, while Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas led the way in Time Attack 1 with a run of 3:56.

Now that the Broadmor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb released its official 2021 run order, fans can scope out their favorites to win and enjoy the 99th edition as things return to normal.

The only thing fans won't enjoy is Fan Fest due to the time frame between finding out spectators were allowed and the date of the big race. Leatham says the preparation to hold up to 30,000 people didn't allow time this year.

This list of the PPIHC Official 2021 Run Order can be found here.

The latest on Colorado Wildfires

Several wildfires continue to burn across Colorado. News5's First Alert Weather Team is tracking the fires in Garfield, Routt, Moffat, Summit, and Rio Blanco counties here.

Homeowners demand answers about HOA money following suspension of trash and lawn services

Many homeowners in Colorado Springs pay HOA dues.

This money often pays for amenities like common area lawn services, trash and snow removal.

When a group of homeowners found out trash and lawn care services were suspended within weeks of each other, our News 5 Investigates team was asked to look into where their money is going.

Homeowners in the Cherokee Park HOA community near Powers and Constitution pay more than $1,500 a year in HOA dues.

Neighbors now want answers, transparency and accountability. Read the full News5 Investigates story, here.

Man found guilty in 1987 cold case murder of Fort Carson soldier

Michael Whyte has been found guilty for the 1987 murder of 20-year old Fort Carson soldier Darlene Krashoc

Police arrested Whyte back in 2019, on Thursday was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and rape.

According to a release from CSPD officers discovered Krashoc’s body early in the morning on March 17, 1987, behind the Korean Club Restaurant at 2710 South Academy Blvd.

The case went cold but was reopened in 2004 and 2011 for lab testing. Investigators found that an unknown male DNA profile was found on several pieces of evidence. Based on a new review in 2016, law enforcement arrested Whyte in Thorton, Colorado.

