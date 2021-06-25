Man found guilty in 1987 cold case murder of Fort Carson soldier

COLORADO SPRINGS – Michael Whyte has been found guilty for the 1987 murder of 20-year old Fort Carson soldier Darlene Krashoc

Police arrested Whyte back in 2019, on Thursday was found guilty of 1st-degree murder and rape.

According to a release from CSPD officers discovered Krashoc’s body early in the morning on March 17, 1987, behind the Korean Club Restaurant at 2710 South Academy Blvd.

The night before her death Krashoc went to a different club called Shuffles with members of her military unit and was seen leaving between midnight and 1 a.m.

An autopsy determined Krashoc died of strangulation and was moved to the Korean Club Restaurant after her death.

CSPD Michael Whyte

The case went cold but was reopened in 2004 and 2011 for lab testing. Investigators found that an unknown male DNA profile was found on several pieces of evidence.

In 2016 Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, working with CSPD, submitted evidence to the Army’s Criminal Investigation Laboratory for more DNA testing in an effort to find new leads. That analysis included trait predictions for the suspect’s ancestry, eye color, hair color, skin color, freckling, and face shape, which allowed investigators to create a “snapshot” composite of what the suspect may have looked like at the time of the murder, and what he might look like today.

CSPD says it is important to note those composites are scientific approximations, and not likely to be exact replicas of appearance. DNA analysis cannot predict environmental factors like smoking, drinking, and diet, or non-environmental factors like facial hair, hairstyle, and scars, among others.

In 2019, CSPD and Army CID identified Whyte as the suspect in Krashoc’s death. He was arrested by members of the Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force, CSPD Cold Case Homicide Unit, and Army CID at his home in Thornton and taken to the Adams County Detention Facility.

Darlene's family lives across the country. After Thursday's verdict, they said Darlene can now rest in peace. Darlene was described as a kind-hearted, compassionate young lady who loved animals.

Whyte's sentencing will take place on Friday, the only possibile sentence is life in prison without parole.

_____

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App

Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter